HDFC Bank Net Banking Will Be Down On THIS Date, Here’s What You Can Do

The online banking service of the HDFC Bank will be temporarily unavailable on August 6, 2023 from 12 AM to 12 PM

The outage is likely to inconvenience some customers, but HDFC Bank has said that it is taking the necessary steps to minimize the impact.

New Delhi: HDFC Bank, one of India’s largest banks, announced today that it will be upgrading its net banking platform on August 6, 2023. The upgrade is expected to take 12 hours, during which time the net banking service will be unavailable. The online banking service will be temporarily unavailable on August 6, 2023, from 12 am to 12 pm while the service is upgraded to a new net banking platform, HDFC Bank said in a statement, as per a report in the Economic Times.

Netbanking Affected On August 6, 2023

“It is our on-going endeavor to offer you a seamless and intuitive Digital Banking experience. To this end, we are upgrading to the new NetBanking platform on August 6, 2023, from 12 am up till 12 pm for a smoother Banking experience,” the Bank said in the message that was sent to its customers, the report said.

The outage is likely to inconvenience some customers, but HDFC Bank has said that it is taking the necessary steps to minimize the impact. During the upgrade, it is advised that customers plan their transactions accordingly and use alternative channels, such as ATMs and branches, during the outage. It is expected that the bank will provide updates on the status of the outage on its website and social media channels. Here are some of the alternatives that HDFC Bank customers can use while the upgrade is in place:

HDFC SMS Banking Feature

With the SMS Banking service from HDFC, customers can easily access their accounts and complete transactions using a mobile device, making banking more practical, clever, and simple. Customers who use HDFC SMS Banking get mobile access to their accounts. Customers can use this application to do a variety of things, including monitor their accounts, complete transactions, and keep track of their fixed deposits. The service supports use in both Hindi and English.

You can register for the HDFC SMS Banking feature by sending the SMS commands Register,” “Last 4 digits of customer ID,” and “Last 4 digits of account number” to the number 7308080808.

Missed Call Alert For HDFC Bank Customers:

Additionally, HDFC provides its clients with the option of an immediate balance query via missed calls or toll-free mobile banking at 1800-270-333. Customers quickly receive the status of their balance via SMS. For various functions, various numbers are used:

1800-270-3333: Account Balance

1800-270-3355: Mini Statement

1800-270-3366: Request a check book

1800-270-3377: Request an account statement.

HDFC Chat Support On WhatsApp

Smart Chat Assist, 90+ Banking Services, Intuitive AI and whole lot more, are now in the palm of your hand with the all-new HDFC Bank ChatBanking on WhatsApp So, drop in and say ‘Hi’ on 7070022222 for a super friendly banking experience!#BankTheWayYouLive pic.twitter.com/nUJwOKxVsE — HDFC Bank (@HDFC_Bank) August 1, 2022

HDFC Bank ChatBanking is a service that allows you to access your bank account and perform banking transactions through WhatsApp. The service is powered by Smart Chat Assist, an intuitive AI that can understand your queries and provide you with the information or services you need.

ChatBanking offers a wide range of banking services, including checking your balance, transferring money, paying bills, and more. You can also use ChatBanking to get help with your account, such as activating a new debit card or reporting a lost or stolen card.

ChatBanking Number: WhatsApp

To use ChatBanking, simply save the number 7070022222 to your WhatsApp contacts and start a conversation by saying “Hi”. You can then ask Smart Chat Assist any questions you have or request any services you need.

