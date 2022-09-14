SMS Banking Service HDFC Bank: India’s largest private sector bank has launched a new SMS banking feature for its customers. Users can now access a variety of banking services 24/7 x 365. With the new SMS banking feature, one can apply for loans, check account balances and summaries, manage credit cards, and others. Earlier HDFC took to Twitter, “Banking services are now a text away! #BankOnUs and access a wide range of banking services from wherever you are, round-the-clock. 24/7 x 365! To get started, SMS “Register” <Space> “Last 4 digits of customer ID” <Space> “Last 4 digits of account number” to 7308080808.”Also Read - Want to Change Photo in Passport? Here's Step-By-Step Guide

HDFC Bank SMS Banking Facility: What is SMS Banking Service?

SMS Banking is a service that allows you to perform banking transactions on your mobile phone via SMS. As per HDFC Bank’s official website, the new SMS Banking is currently available only in the English Language. Also Read - Aadhaar-Pan Linking Latest Update: Check Whether Your PAN Card is Linked to Aadhaar Card?

How to start with the new SMS banking facility of HDFC Bank?

Users need to send SMS “Register” <Space> “Last 4 digits of customer ID” <Space> “Last 4 digits of account number and send it to 7308080808 from the registered mobile number. After receiving a successful SMS from the bank, check the terms and conditions applied. To get your account balance, SMS your query to 7308080808. Please call on 1860-267-6161 for further assistance. How to activate SMS Banking in HDFC Bank? One can easily register for SMS Banking through an ATM by using the following steps given below. Enter your ATM PIN.

Now go to ‘More Options’ on the Homepage.

Enter your mobile number for SMS Banking Registration.

Tap Confirmation on Menu.

How long does it take to complete the SMS Banking registration process?