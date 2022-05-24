HDFC Bank Update: HDFC Bank has raised the interest rates on recurring deposits (RDs). According to the private sector lender, the interest rates on recurring deposits have been raised from 27 to 120 months as a result of the modification. The announcement was made on May 17. It is important to note that the bank will continue to provide a 3.50 per cent interest rate on 6-month RDs.Also Read - SBI Customers Alert! 'Delete THIS Message Immediately Or ...', Govt's Warning Amid Rising Phishing Scams

HDFC Bank will continue to give a 4.40 per cent interest rate on recurring deposits of 9 months and a 5.10 per cent interest rate on deposits of 12 months to 24 months. Also Read - Your Loan EMIs To Go Further Up As RBI Governor Hints At More Hikes

To recall, the bank had earlier offered a 5.20 per cent interest rate on RDs maturing in 27 months to 36 months, but now the rate applicable is 5.40 per cent, a 20 basis point increase. Also Read - Bank Holidays June 2022: Banks To Remain Closed For 6 Days In June. Check List

Earlier Rates

Interest rate on recurring deposits maturing in 39 to 60 months was 5.45 per cent, but now it will be 5.60 per cent, a 15-basis-point increase.

The interest rate for recurring deposits of 90 to 120 months was 5.60 per cent, but it has now been increased by 15 basis points to 5.75 per cent.

For Senior Citizens

Senior citizens will get a 0.50 per cent additional premium on 6-month to 60-months of recurring deposits.

On Recurring deposits of tenure greater than 5 (five) years to 10 years, senior citizens will get an additional premium of 0.25 per cent over and above the regular premium of 0.50 per cent, during a special deposit valid through September 30, 2022.

“An Additional Premium of 0.25% (over and above the existing premium of 0.50%) shall be given to Senior Citizens who wish to book the Fixed Deposit less than 5 crores for a tenure of 5 (five) years One Day to 10 Years, during special deposit offer commencing from 18th May’20 to 30th Sep’2022. This special offer will be applicable to new Fixed Deposit booked as well as for the Renewals, by Senior Citizens during the above period. This offer is not applicable to Non-Resident Indian,” HDFC Bank said.

HDFC Bank RD Rates 2022