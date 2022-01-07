New Delhi: The country’s largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank has revised charges of its most used service, InstaAlert messages, reported the livemint. “If you were paying ₹3 per quarter for InstaAlert SMS service, now you will pay only 20 paise + GST per SMS,” a flash on HDFC Bank website said. However, the email alert will continue to remain free​​​​​​​.Also Read - SBI, HDFC and ICICI 'Too Big To Fail', says RBI. What Does D-SIB Mean?

With the InstaAlert service, HDFC Bank customers can get alerts as they happen – on phone and email so that they can track important information, such as, insufficient funds and due dates. Insta Alerts help customers keep a track of their banking transactions. Customers do not need to pay a visit to the bank but can get all details immediately on their mobile phone or email ID. Also Read - SBI Employs Highest Number Of People In India, HDFC Has Highest Number Of Officers: RBI

Once registered, no action is needed from the users to get alerts. There is also the option of personalising the alerts based on what they want to receive. The customers can also receive instant alerts on transactions and keep track of their credit card and debit card details. Also Read - Bank Customers Alert: ATM Cash Withdrawal to Become Costly Affair From New Year. Details Here

How to register for HDFC Bank’s InstaAlert service?

Log in to NetBanking system by using your ID and Password.

Download an InstaAlerts registration form and drop it off at their nearest HDFC Bank branch.

There’s also an option of applying to receive Insta Alerts through e-age banking form by downloading and filling the e-age banking form and submitting it in nearest HDFC Bank branch.

How to de-register from the service?