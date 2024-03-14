Home

Business

HDFC Bank Stock,Kotak Mahindra, Cipla, ICICI Bank, RVNL, L&T, Godrej Properties; Know Share Target Price For Stocks In Trending

HDFC Bank Stock,Kotak Mahindra, Cipla, ICICI Bank, RVNL, L&T, Godrej Properties; Know Share Target Price For Stocks In Trending

Buy HDFC Bank stocks for a target of Rs 1,610 from a perspective of 3 months. Buy Hindustan Copper Bank shares with a target price of Rs 285 for 9 to 12 months.

Stocks To Buy Today

Sensex and Nifty are trading in the red at market open. The BSE Sensex opened at 72,570.10 down by 194.40 points or 0.27 per cent lower. The Nifty50 opened 48.90 points lower at 21,951.15.

Nifty Mid Cap 100 and Small Cap 100 also opened in the negative territory and Nifth Bank was also down 0.86 per cent at 46,579.35.

Let us take a look at today’s most important stock their Share Price Target

According To Experts & Zee Business,

Buy call for Cyient shares in the cash segment with a target price of Rs 1,960 and a stop loss at Rs 1,880

Sell Apollo Tyres futures with a target price of Rs 470 and a stop loss at Rs 492

Kotak Mahindra Bank buy the Rs 1,730 call option at Rs 30 with a target price of Rs 55 and a stop loss at Rs 20.

Buy call for Cipla shares with a one-year target at Rs 1,750.

Buy call for Glenmark Pharmaceuticals with a target price of Rs 927 and a stop loss at Rs 878.

Sell Godrej Properties futures with a target price of Rs 2,150 and a stop loss at Rs 2,250.

Sell TVS Motor futures with a target price of Rs 2,080 and a stop loss at Rs 2,160.

Buy Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) with Rs 600 call option for a target price of Rs 27 and a stop loss at Rs 18.

Buy HDFC Bank stocks for a target of Rs 1,610 from a perspective of 3 months.

Buy Hindustan Copper Bank shares with a target price of Rs 285 for 9 to 12 months.

Buy Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) shares for a target price of Rs 230 with a stop loss at Rs 220.

Buy ICICI Bank shares with a target price of Rs 1,120 and a stop loss of Rs 1,070.

L&T Share Price Target

CLSA on maintains buy call with target price of Rs 4,260.

(Disclaimer: The above article is meant for informational purposes only, and should not be considered as any investment advice.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.