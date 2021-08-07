New Delhi: The Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), India’s leading private bank has notified its customers that some of its digital services won’t be available on Saturday, Sunday and the coming week because of scheduled maintenance. The bank sent an email to its customers, saying, “the scheduled maintenance is part of our ongoing effort to provide you with a seamless, best-in-class digital banking experience.”Also Read - RBI Extends Deadline for Current Account Notification Till October, Asks Banks To Implement New Rules

The email was sent on August 6, Saturday, saying the services will be impacted on HDFC net banking as well as mobile banking app. “We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to you,” the bank said in its email. Also Read - HDFC Bank Job Ad Saying '2021 Batch Students Not Eligible' Goes Viral, Bank Issues Clarification

Which services will be impacted?

According to the bank notification, its customers won’t be able to view or download credit card statements. The debit and and credit cared related services will also be impacted. Also Read - Riding Big: Ola Electric Scooter Receives Over 1 Lakh Bookings in 24 Hours

What’s the expected downtime?

The bank said that viewing and downloading of credit card statements won’t be available from 6 pm on August 7 (Saturday) to 10 pm on August 8. Similarly, the debit and credit cared related services will be out from 12.30 am on August 11 to 6.30 am.