Mumbai: HDFC Bank today issued statement in which the private lender has said that "all preparations and strategies" that the bank have put in place for credit cards will be rolled out in the "coming time". The Bank's statement comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has relaxed the restrictions on HDFC Bank and allowed the lender to issue new credit cards.

“We would like to inform all that the Reserve Bank of India has lifted the restriction placed on sourcing of new credit cards. We thank the regulator for this. The board has taken note of the same and the bank is committed to full compliance of the regulatory directions,” HDFC Bank said in a statement dated on August 18. “We also convey our heartfelt gratitude to our customers for the trust and faith they reposed on us, particularly during the past few months,” HDFC said. “As stated earlier, all the preparations and strategies that we have put in place to “come back with a bang” on credit cards will be rolled out in the coming time. We are happy that we will be able to serve our customers again with the same dedication and humility,” HDFC stated. “The restrictions on all new launches of the Digital Business generating activities planned under Digital 2.0 will continue till further review by the regulator. We will continue to engage with the regulator and ensure compliance on all parameters,” the private lender said.

