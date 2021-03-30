HDFC customers alert: HDFC bank customers are experiencing inconvenience while operating internet banking today. Taking cognizance of issues that customers are facing, HDFC on Tuesday apologised and assured that this will be fixed. The glitch comes even as there are a few hours left before the ongoing financial year closes. “Some customers are facing intermittent issues accessing our Net Banking or Mobile Banking App. We are looking into it on priority for resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience and request you to try again after sometime. Thank you,” HDFC Bank Cares tweeted. Also Read - HDFC Bank Named India's Best SME Bank By Asiamoney

Netizens have raise the issue on the verified twitter handle of HDFC Bank Cares. A few customers have reported that internet banking, and mobile app banking of HDFC have been disrupted during banking hours on Tuesday. Some customers have raised apprehensions over possible 'losses'. Many customers have alleged that this was not the first time that such thing has happened. While some of the netizens claimed that glitch has been going on for three, some alleged six hours.

Some customers are facing intermittent issues accessing our NetBanking/MobileBanking App. We are looking into it on priority for resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience and request you to try again after sometime. Thank you. — HDFC Bank Cares (@HDFCBank_Cares) March 30, 2021

HDFC Bank Cares twitter handle provides help to customers between 7AM to 11PM. It has urged the customers not to share any personal or banking information publicly, instead they can direct message HDFC Bank Cares those details.

Through internet banking, and mobile app banking, HDFC customer can do fund transfer, open any type of account, balance check, take out summary, cheque book order, online shopping, address change, and more.