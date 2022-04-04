New Delhi: Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Limited on Monday announced that it will merge with HDFC Bank. The decision was taken by the leading housing finance company’s board at its meeting held that took place today. The board has also approved the amalgamation of HDFC Investments Limited and HDFC Holdings Limited.Also Read - Holiday List: Banks To Remain Closed On These Days Next Week | Check Full List Here

"The board of directors of HDFC Bank has also accorded approval for the execution of an implementation agreement between HDFC and HDFC Bank, which inter alia sets out the manner of implementing the proposed transaction contemplated under the scheme, the representations, and warranties being given by each party and the rights and obligations of the respective parties in relation to the proposed transaction," the bank said in a BSE filing.

Here are 10 things shareholders must know