New Delhi: Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Limited on Monday announced that it will merge with HDFC Bank. The decision was taken by the leading housing finance company's board at its meeting held that took place today. The board has also approved the amalgamation of HDFC Investments Limited and HDFC Holdings Limited.
"The board of directors of HDFC Bank has also accorded approval for the execution of an implementation agreement between HDFC and HDFC Bank, which inter alia sets out the manner of implementing the proposed transaction contemplated under the scheme, the representations, and warranties being given by each party and the rights and obligations of the respective parties in relation to the proposed transaction," the bank said in a BSE filing.
Here are 10 things shareholders must know
- The HDFC-HDFC Bank merger is expected to be completed by the second or third quarter of FY24.
- HDFC will acquire 41 per cent stake in HDFC Bank through the transformational merger, according to an HDFC Bank filing with the stock exchanges.
- HDFC said the Proposed Transaction shall enable HDFC Bank to build its housing loan portfolio and enhance its existing customer base.
- Upon the Scheme becoming effective, HDFC Bank will be 100% owned by public shareholders and existing shareholders of HDFC Limited will own 41% of HDFC Bank.
- Upon the Scheme becoming effective, HDFC Bank will issue equity shares (in the share exchange ratio as mentioned above) to the shareholders of HDFC Limited as on the record date. The equity share(s) held by HDFC Limited in HDFC Bank will be extinguished as per the Scheme.
- The subsidiaries and associates of HDFC Ltd will shift to HDFC Bank.
- The proposed transaction will result in reducing HDFC Bank’s proportion of exposure to unsecured loans.
- As on date, HDFC Limited, along with two of its wholly-owned entity with whom the subsidiaries, holds 21 .00% of paid-up equity share capital of HDFC Bank.
- “The Boards of HDFC Limited and HDFC Bank believe that the merger will create long-term value for all stakeholders, including customers, employees and shareholders of both entities. The amalgamation of the two entities will provide further impetus to the Government’s vision of “Housing for All”,” HDFC said in the exchange filing.
- Post the combination, HDFC Bank’s customers will be offered mortgages as a core product in a seamless manner. HDFC Bank will also leverage the long tenor mortgage relationship to offer varied credit and deposit products enabled through better insights through-out the customer life-cycle.