Stock Broker to Banker, Here’s How Hasmukh Parekh Became Doyen of Housing Finance Revolution

The spirit of banking was passed down to Hasmukh Thakordas Parekh from his father, and his mother's profound influence and the imprint of her humble nature had a greater impact on him. (Image: India.com)

New Delhi: Nearly 14 years before liberalisation and 40 years before startups became the country’s economic fad, Hasmukh Thakordas Parekh founded a company that is making headlines around the world in 2023. HDFC Bank, which today is the 4th largest bank in the world, was set up by the parent company HDFC, which has now taken over it.

The Story Behind HDFC

When Parekh had the concept for Housing Development Finance Corporation, a business that would lend money to regular homebuyers, it was a huge leap of faith in a nation where the middle class was extremely small and there was a severe labour shortage that made most people wary of taking on debt of any type, as per a report by Moneycontrol.

Doyen of the Indian Housing and Finance industries

The spirit of banking was passed down to Hasmukh Thakordas Parekh from his father, and his mother’s profound influence and the imprint of her humble nature also had a greater impact on him. His ideals and worldview were greatly influenced by the Gandhian era, in which he also spent his formative years. Mr. Parekh earned a degree in economics from the University of Mumbai and afterwards attended the London School of Economics to earn a B.Sc. in banking and finance, as per HDFC.

Career at a Stock Brokerage Company

Mr. Parekh started his financial career with a renowned stock brokerage company, Harkisandass Lukhmidass, after moving back to India in 1936. At the same time, he spent roughly three years teaching economics at Mumbai’s St. Xavier’s College. He regarded his two-decade employment at the brokerage firm as valuable because it not only taught him the fundamentals of the industry but also significantly aided in his personal development, the report said.

About HDFC

A publicly traded banking firm, HDFC Bank Limited, offers a variety of banking and financial services, including retail banking, wholesale banking, and treasury operations. HDFC Bank, a new-generation private sector bank with its corporate office in Mumbai, offers a comprehensive variety of banking services, including transactional and branch banking for retail customers and commercial and investment banking for wholesale customers.

The Bank operates four offshore wholesale banking branches in Bahrain, a branch in Hong Kong, and two representative offices in the United Arab Emirates and Kenya. HDFC Securities Limited (HSL) and HDB Financial Services Limited (HDBFSL), two subsidiaries of the Bank, are both corporations, as per CapitalMarket.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.