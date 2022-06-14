New Delhi: With a surge in usage of digital modes of payment in recent years especially during the Covid-19-induced lockdowns, the number of frauds reported in retail financial transactions has also gone up. Thus to keep its customers’ money safe, HDFC has issued an alert cautioning customers to never click on unknown links which ask them to update their PAN card details. “#GoDigitalGoSecure and never click on unknown links asking you to update your PAN card details”, the bank tweeted.Also Read - Good News For Credit Card Users! RBI Allows Rupay Credit Card Linking with UPI | All You Need To Know

This is termed as a phishing scam wherein fraudsters create a 3rd party phishing website that appears to be a legitimate website, such as a bank's website, an e-commerce website, a search engine, etc. Scammers send links to these websites via SMS, social media, email, Instant Messenger, and other channels. Many customers click on the link without first checking the detailed Uniform Resource Locator (URL) and enter secure credentials like Personal Identification Number (PIN), One Time Password (OTP), Password, and so on, which are tracked and used by fraudsters.

Precautions Against Phishing Attacks