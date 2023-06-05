HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank: Banking Services Will Not Be Available On These Days In June

Home

Kotak Mahindra Bank's select debit card services will also not be available for a few hours on June 10.

HDFC Bank also said its banking services were also impacted on June 4 between 3 AM and 6 AM.

New Delhi: Attention bank customers. The HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank have informed customers that bank services won’t be available for a few hours on certain days in June 2023. As per the updates from the bank, the HDFC Bank customers won’t be able to view account balances, deposits and fund transfers on June 10 and June 18 between 3 AM to 6 AM.

HDFC Bank

In an email to all customers, HDFC Bank said, “As part of our ongoing commitment to offering you the best banking experience, we will conduct necessary system maintenance and upgrades. While we carry out these improvements, there will be a few short periods (as per details shared below) where some of our services will not be available.”

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank in a statement said its Debit Card, Spendz Card and Gift Card services will not be available to customers on June 10 for a few hours. Earlier, the bank’s services were not available on June 3 for a few hours.

Bank Holidays In June 2023

In another development, banks across the country will be shut for 12 days including all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays in the month of June 2023.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, all banks including the public sector, private sector and cooperative banks will remain shut every Sunday and on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Apart from this, there are several other festivals for which the holidays will vary from state to state.

Notably, the RBI has placed the holidays under three categories — Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

