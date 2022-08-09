Mumbai, Maharashtra: HDFC Bank, the largest private sector lender in the country, has increased its retail prime lending rate (RPLR) by 25 basis points with effect from 9 August 2022. Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) is the rate at which housing finance companies give loans to their customers who are most creditworthy.Also Read - RBI Repo Rate Increased: Home Loan, Personal Loan EMIs To Go Up. Here’s How Much You Will Pay More

“HDFC increases its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on Housing loans, on which its Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 25 basis points, with effect from August 9, 2022”, the mortgage lender said in a statement. This is the sixth hike undertaken by HDFC in three months. Earlier this month, the bank had hiked lending rates by 25 basis points. Altogether the rate has increased by 140 basis points since May 2022. Also Read - HDFC WhatsApp Banking Services: Here's How Users Can Activate Services on WhatsApp. Check Step-by-step Guide

HDFC Home Loans Interest Rates

Loan Slab Home Loan Interest Rates (% p.a.) For Women* (upto 30 Lakhs) 7.65 – 8.15 For Others* (upto 30 Lakhs) 7.70 – 8.20 For Women* (30.01 Lakhs to 75 Lakhs) 7.90 – 8.40 For Others* (30.01 Lakhs to 75 Lakhs) 7.95 – 8.45 For Women* (75.01 Lakhs & Above) 8.00 – 8.50 For Others*(75.01 Lakhs & Above) 8.05 – 8.55

This comes after the monetary policy committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.40 per cent in order to contain the persistently high inflation. In line with the global trend of monetary policy tightening to cool off inflation, the RBI has so far hiked the key repo rate — the rate at which the central bank of a country lends money to commercial banks — by 140 basis points in three instances. Also Read - HDFC Hikes Retail Prime Lending Rate From Tomorrow; Check How Much Your Housing Loans EMI Will Go Up

Experts were of view that the central bank may raise its key policy rate by upto 60 basis points by the end of 2022, before pausing, but the pace of rate hikes is likely to slow down.

How do Lending Rates Impact Loan Customers?

The banks will have to fix interest rates for different types of customers on the basis of the MCLR. Taking into consideration the repo rate and other lending rates, banks revise the MCLR on a monthly basis. Five benchmark rates are required for different tenures which range from 1 day to 1 year. The banks are free to set rates for tenures exceeding 1 year. Banks cannot lend below the MCLR but there are a few exceptions. For loans against deposits and loans to employees of the respective bank, banks can lend below the MCLR.