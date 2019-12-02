New Delhi: Panic griped HDFC Bank account holders on December 2 as many of them were not able to access their online account and other services being provided by the bank.

Customers taking to Twitter complained that online banking services were not functioning. They also alleged that they are not able to use the services on the bank’s app for the past few hours.

However, replying to the query of customers, the HDFC Bank said in a statement that because of the technical glitch, the trouble for online access has started. However, experts of the bank are working to fix the issue as soon as possible, the bank said.

“Due to some technical glitch, some of our customers are having trouble logging into our net banking and MobileBanking App. But nothing to worry as our experts are working on it on top priority, and we’re confident we’ll be able to restore services as soon as possible,” the HDFC Bank said in a statement.