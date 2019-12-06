New Delhi: A Reserve Bank team is probing the incident of technical glitch crash faced by the HDFC Bank for two consecutive days on Monday and Tuesday this week when customers could not access their accounts online, stated a report.

RBI’s deputy governor MK Jain on Thursday said RBI is cognizant of the problem and explained that technical glitches had resulted in online banking getting impacted on Monday. Jain was quoted by news agency PTI as saying, “Our team has gone to really identify the reasons and find out what we can give them (HDFC Bank) as a direction,” Jain told reporters at the customary post-policy presser.

It must be noted that the supposed technical glitch occurred at a time when the customers were supposed to receive their salaries. Citing media reports on Tuesday which reported that the glitches were still continuing, Jain clarified that the bank services are now fully restored.

The city-headquartered lender has the highest number of salary accounts and its clientele includes 2.9 crore debit cardholders and 1.3 crore credit card customers.

The bank has in the past claimed that a majority of its customers use online banking and other digital means for banking. After the services went down, irate customers took to social media platforms to vent their ire at the bank.

It can be noted that HDFC Bank customers had also faced difficulties in accessing accounts a year ago when it introduced a new version of its mobile app.

(With agency inputs)