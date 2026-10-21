HDFC security breached: Senior executives leaked confidential data – Here’s what internal investigation reveals

HDFC Bank’s internal investigation found evidence that two senior executives leaked sensitive information to outsiders. The bank is examining whether the data was misused.

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HDFC security breached: Senior executives leaked confidential data – Here’s what internal investigation reveals | Image: ANI

HDFC Security Breached: HDFC, which is India’s largest bank by market value, has reported a major security breach. Two senior executives have leaked confidential data and business strategies to outsiders. An internal probe found evidence that the accused senior executives leaked business strategies, sensitive information and market sensitive data to outsiders. These executives were on high posts and were leading certain key businesses and functions at the bank. The internal investigation started after some leaders highlighted sensitive information leak. However, the investigation is underway as the bank is still examining whether the leaked sensitive information was misused.

An HDFC Bank spokesperson, however, acknowledged that an internal investigation is underway but didn’t comment on its findings. “In line with our policies, an internal review into this matter is currently underway to gather and evaluate all relevant facts. The spokesperson. Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings, once the review is complete,” the spokesperson told NDTV in an email.

The bank stated that it is committed to ethical practices, good governance and takes any reports of possible violations seriously.

HDFC Bank Probe Adds To Leadership Challenges Amid Management Changes

It is to be noted that the review procedure comes at a sensitive moment for HDFC Bank when the banking sector is dealing with a continuous fall in stock markets amid the Middle East tensions. The bank has a market value of about USD115 billion and has spent three decades cultivating its reputation in the market.

The bank is preparing to appoint its first CEO from outside the bank after boardroom disputes and senior-level exits. Its share price has fallen about 28 percent this year.

The people said the investigation findings were shared with senior management, including some board members, earlier this year. Both executives have been informed of the investigation and its findings. However, it remains unclear what action HDFC will take against them.

Anup Bagchi Set To Take Charge As Hdfc Bank Ceo Amid Internal Disputes

Anup Bagchi, a veteran of rival ICICI Bank, is going to become HDFC Bank’s chief executive on October 27. In March, chairman Atanu Chakraborty tendered his resignation, citing differences between his personal values and certain bank practices. An independent legal review said his concerns were not substantiated.