HDFC WhatsApp Banking Service Latest Updates: With the advancement of technology, now the banking services are available on WhatsApp for the bank customers. Apart from SBI, now HDFC Bank has also introduced HDFC WhatsApp Banking Service for its customers. In a tweet, the bank has notified its revamped version of the HDFC Bank WhatsApp banking services.

"Smart Chat Assist, 90+ Banking Services, Intuitive AI and whole lot more, are now in the palm of your hand with the all-new HDFC Bank ChatBanking on WhatsApp. So, drop in and say 'Hi' on 7070022222 for a super friendly banking experience," the HDFC Bank said in a tweet dated August 1.

Smart Chat Assist, 90+ Banking Services, Intuitive AI and whole lot more, are now in the palm of your hand with the all-new HDFC Bank ChatBanking on WhatsApp So, drop in and say ‘Hi’ on 7070022222 for a super friendly banking experience!#BankTheWayYouLive pic.twitter.com/nUJwOKxVsE — HDFC Bank (@HDFC_Bank) August 1, 2022



If you have not used HDFC Bank WhatsApp Banking on your phone, it's time for you to activate it and make the best use of it. Here's how to do it.

First you need to save the Chat Banking number 7070022222 in your contacts and just send “Hi” or “Register” in WhatsApp from your bank registered mobile number to 7070022222 and you would be guided through the registration process.

After this, your customer ID and One time Password will be received via SMS on your registered mobile number and that you need to enter to activate the HDFC Bank Chat Banking on WhatsApp.

After you have registered, you will get options to choose from. You can choose from — Account services, credit card services, apply for products and more options under this system.

To get services related to transactions like checking account balance or getting a mini statement, you need to select Account Services option.

After this, you just need to type in the services you require as per how the chatbot guides you.

The bank customers must note that the HDFC banking services on WhatsApp are completely free of cost and there are no charges involved for using the services. The bank customers still can use Chat Banking on WhatsApp even if they do not have an account with the bank, to apply for various products across Accounts, Cards, Loans, and other products and services.