Budget 2021 Latest Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the Budget 2021 and proposed Rs 2,23,846 crore outlay for health and well-being for 2021-22, compared to Rs 94,452 crore in the current fiscal. Notably, there is an increase of 137 per cent this time. The minister also provided Rs 35,000 crores for COVID19 vaccine in this year 2021-22.

During the budget presentation, she said that the pneumococcal vaccine, limited to only 5 states at present, will be rolled out across the country. She added that the move will avert more than 50,000 child deaths annually.

"I have provided Rs 35,000 crores for COVID-19 vaccine in this year 2021-22. I am committed to provide further funds if required," she added.

Saying that India now has one of the lowest COVID-19 death rates of 112 per million population and one of the lowest active cases of about 130 per million, she said this has laid the foundation for the economic revival the country is seeing today.

Sitharaman said that there are currently two coronavirus vaccines in India — Serum Institute’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin — but, “two more will be launched” to prevent the country against the Covid-19 infection.

She also said that the government’s Aatmanirbhar packages totaling Rs 27.1 lakh crore to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, accelerated the pace of structural reforms.

In the first-ever paperless Union Budget 2021, the finance minister also proposed the introduction of Aatmanirbhar health programme with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crore. “This will be in addition to the national health mission,” Nirmala Sitharaman said.