Home

Business

Health Insurance: Policyholders Can Now Avail Cashless Treatment In Any Hospital, Check New Guidelines

Health Insurance: Policyholders Can Now Avail Cashless Treatment In Any Hospital, Check New Guidelines

Health Insurance: The cashless facility was earlier available only at limited hospitals where the respective insurance company had an agreement or tie-ups.

Health Insurance

New Delhi: Till now, the policyholders have been searching hospitals that are under their health insurance policy for treatment. But the General Insurance Council (GIC) has now released new guidelines with which — ‘Cashless Everywhere’ initiative — policyholders can get treated in any hospital without much trouble. They can take treatment anywhere even if a hospital is not in the network of the insurance company. The new guidelines from the GIC have become effective from January 25, 2024.

Trending Now

Check Existing Guidelines on Cashless Treatment

As part of the existing health insurance policies, in case of hospital treatment, policyholders need not pay for treatment with a cashless facility where insurance companies commit to covering the treatment costs at the hospital, provided the claim is admissible.

You may like to read

This cashless facility is available only at limited hospitals where the respective insurance company has an agreement or tie-ups. However, the policyholder will not find this facility if he chooses another hospital without such an agreement and in that case, the customer has to go for a reimbursement claim, which will further delay the claim process.

Check New Guidelines From Insurance Council

After consulting all General and Health Insurance Companies, the General Insurance Council said it is launching the ‘Cashless Everywhere’ initiative. As part of the new initiative, the policyholder can get treatment in any hospital they choose, and a cashless facility will be available even if such a hospital is not in the network of the insurance company.

Check Terms and Conditions

The policyholders must take note that the ‘Cashless Everywhere’ initiative is subject to elective procedures and they should intimate the insurance company at least 48 hours prior to the admission.

And for the emergency treatment, customers need to intimate the insurance company within 48 hours of admission.

Also, the insurance claim should be admissible as per the terms of the policy and the cashless facility should be admissible as per the operating guidelines of the Insurance Company.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.