‘He’ll Have To Work His Way Up’, Kotak Mahindra Bank Rules Out Uday Kotak’s Son As Next Boss

KVS Manian, the whole-time director of Kotak Mahindra Bank has said Uday Kotak's son Jay Kotak will not be in the race to replace him as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bloomberg reported quoting an interview.

New Delhi: It’s not new for business people to hand over the reins of their organisation to their children, and most of the general public wouldn’t feel it unpredictable either. The simple logic is that if the reins of a political party could be handed over to family members, then why not business? India’s richest banker doesn’t feel so apparently.

“Jay is still young. He will have to work his way up on merit”, said Manian. The board is expected to pick a replacement for Uday Kotak in the next five to six months.

Uday Kotak has led Kotak Mahindra Bank ever since it was established in 1985. After a stint of more than a decade and a half, the business tycoon is set to step down after the central bank guidelines capped tenures for Indian business heads, said the Bloomberg report. The report added that a part of the CEO’s job will be to help guide Mumbai-based Kotak Mahindra’s expansion plans.