Henley’s Passport Index 2023: Indians Can Now Travel Visa-Free To 57 Countries; Full List Here

It also means that Indian passport holders need a visa to enter 177 destinations across the world in countries like China, Japan, Russia, the United States, and the entire European Union.

Updated: July 19, 2023 12:18 PM IST

By India.com Business Desk

New Delhi: Henley’s Passport Index 2023 has given the Indian passport a better rank as compared to the yesteryear. India’s passport ranking has advanced 5 sports and is now ranked 80th in the latest index. Indians can travel to 57 destinations completely visa free or visas on arrival arrangements.

It also means that Indian passport holders need a visa to enter 177 destinations across the world in countries like China, Japan, Russia, the United States, and the entire European Union.

Full List Of 57 Countries

  1. Barbados
  2. Bhutan
  3. Bolivia
  4. British Virgin Islands
  5. Burundi
  6. Cambodia
  7. Cape Verde Islands
  8. Comoro Islands
  9. Cook Islands
  10. Djibouti *
  11. Dominica
  12. El Salvador
  13. Fiji
  14. Gabon
  15. Grenada
  16. Guinea-Bissau
  17. Haiti
  18. Indonesia *
  19. Iran *
  20. Jamaica
  21. Jordan *
  22. Kazakhstan
  23. Laos
  24. Macao (SAR China)
  25. Madagascar *
  26. Maldives
  27. Marshall Islands *
  28. Mauritania *
  29. Mauritius
  30. Micronesia
  31. Montserrat
  32. Mozambique *
  33. Myanmar *
  34. Nepal
  35. Niue
  36. Oman
  37. Palau Islands
  38. Qatar
  39. Rwanda *
  40. Samoa *
  41. Senegal
  42. Seychelles *
  43. Sierra Leone *
  44. Somalia
  45. Sri Lanka *
  46. St. Kitts and Nevis
  47. St. Lucia *
  48. St. Vincent
  49. Tanzania *
  50. Thailand *
  51. Timor-Leste *
  52. Togo *
  53. Trinidad and Tobago
  54. Tunisia
  55. Tuvalu
  56. Vanuatu
  57. Zimbabwe

Henley’s Passport Index 2023 replaced Japan with Singapore as the country having the world’s most powerful passport, allowing visa-free entry to 192 global destinations.

Japan has dropped to third place after being five years on top. The US, which once topped the ranking nearly a decade ago, slid two places to eighth place. The UK, after a Brexit-induced slump, jumped two places to fourth, a position it last held in 2017.

Henley’s ranking tracks data from the International Air Transport Association. The methodology differs from other passport indexes like one published by financial advisory Arton Capital, which put the United Arab Emirates in pole position last year.


