Henley’s Passport Index 2023: Indians Can Now Travel Visa-Free To 57 Countries; Full List Here

It also means that Indian passport holders need a visa to enter 177 destinations across the world in countries like China, Japan, Russia, the United States, and the entire European Union.

New Delhi: Henley’s Passport Index 2023 has given the Indian passport a better rank as compared to the yesteryear. India’s passport ranking has advanced 5 sports and is now ranked 80th in the latest index. Indians can travel to 57 destinations completely visa free or visas on arrival arrangements.

Full List Of 57 Countries

Barbados Bhutan Bolivia British Virgin Islands Burundi Cambodia Cape Verde Islands Comoro Islands Cook Islands Djibouti * Dominica El Salvador Fiji Gabon Grenada Guinea-Bissau Haiti Indonesia * Iran * Jamaica Jordan * Kazakhstan Laos Macao (SAR China) Madagascar * Maldives Marshall Islands * Mauritania * Mauritius Micronesia Montserrat Mozambique * Myanmar * Nepal Niue Oman Palau Islands Qatar Rwanda * Samoa * Senegal Seychelles * Sierra Leone * Somalia Sri Lanka * St. Kitts and Nevis St. Lucia * St. Vincent Tanzania * Thailand * Timor-Leste * Togo * Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Tuvalu Vanuatu Zimbabwe

Henley’s Passport Index 2023 replaced Japan with Singapore as the country having the world’s most powerful passport, allowing visa-free entry to 192 global destinations.

Japan has dropped to third place after being five years on top. The US, which once topped the ranking nearly a decade ago, slid two places to eighth place. The UK, after a Brexit-induced slump, jumped two places to fourth, a position it last held in 2017.

Henley’s ranking tracks data from the International Air Transport Association. The methodology differs from other passport indexes like one published by financial advisory Arton Capital, which put the United Arab Emirates in pole position last year.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

