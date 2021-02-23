New Delhi: The initial public offering (IPO) of Gujarat-based crop protection chemicals manufacturer Heranba Industries opened on Tuesday and so far it has been subscribed 0.50 times at 2 pm. It hit the capital market today (February 23) to raise up to Rs 625 crore and the price band for the initial public offer has been fixed at Rs 626-627 per share. The IPO will be open from February 23 to 25 and the portion for anchor investors was opened on February 22. Also Read - RailTel IPO Allotment Status to be Finalised Today, Here's How You Can Check Share Allotment Status

Here's what the public issue has to offer and what price band:

The issue comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 60 crore. And As per a statement issued by the company earlier, Heranba Industries is expected to raise the money through an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 90,15,000 equity shares, which are being sold in the price band of Rs 626-627, implying a post-issue implied market-cap of Rs 2,505-2,509 crore. Shares of the company will be listed on NSE and BSE. The Heranba Industries IPO is planned to list on March 5, 2021, at BSE and NSE.

The funds raised through the IPO will be utilised to finance the company’s working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. The Book Running Lead Managers to the IPO are Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd and Batlivala and Karani Securities India.

Lot size for Heranba Industries IPO

Investors can subscribe to the Heranba Industries IPO by betting for a lot of 23 shares or in multiples. Meanwhile, retail investors can bid for a maximum of 13 lots.

When will the Heranba Industries IPO allotment status be out?

The finalisation of the basis of allotment for the Heranba Industries IPO will likely be out by March 2 and the initialisation of refunds is likely to take place by March 3.

Where can investors check Heranba Industries IPO allotment details

Interested investors who bid for the issue can check the subscription status on the online portal of Bigshare Services which is the registrar to the Heranba Industries IPO. Once can check it in their website link here: https://www.bigshareonline.com/BSSIPOApplicationStatus.aspx. The registrar to the issue is a Sebi-registered entity.

About the company

Heranba Industries recorded revenues of Rs 967.90 crore and a profit after tax of Rs 97.75 crore in FY20. The company has three manufacturing plants and has over 9,400 dealers. It also exports to more than 60 countries.