Customers Can Easily Pay Electricity Bill Through UPI 123PAY. Step-by-step Guide Here

The 123PAY was developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and launched by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to increase the digital penetration of financial services.

Mumbai: Recently, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said that electricity bill payments service for more than 70+ electricity boards has been enabled on 123PAY. The NPCI said that the feature will facilitate a smooth and quick electricity bill payment service through 123PAY for users to instantly make payments directly from their bank accounts. Notably, this feature has been powered by Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS).

The customers must note that this payment process will eliminate the need to conduct a paper check or pay in cash at the utility office. Moreover, the service will also be available to both feature phone as well as smartphone users.

Giving details to Live Mint, Sourabh Tomar, Head- UPI & IMPS Product, NPCI said, “We are delighted to augment the catalogue of services offered by 123PAY to its innumerable users. We believe that the voice-enabled electricity bill payments functionality on 123PAY will provide a further push to UPI acceptance in various geographies across the country and will transform the way bill payments are perceived. These payments will not only save time but will also conveniently modernizes the process of Bill Payment via voice facility on call. Going ahead, we will continue to expand the ambit of services offered by 123PAY and, as a corollary, the conveniences of its users.”

Interestingly, the customers will be able to pay electricity bills in 10 regional languages by calling on payment numbers ‘080 4516 3666’ or ‘6366 200 200’. Check how to do the payment process.

Customer Calls on 123Pay payment numbers 080-4516-3666 or 6366 200 200

First-time/New users will be onboarded first

The users will have to choose the electricity Bill Payment option

The users then should speak out the Electricity Board name for which payments need to be done

Then they have to enter the consumer/customer number and any other details as asked on the call.

Customers will then get to know about the outstanding bill amount

The user enters UPI PIN for payment

