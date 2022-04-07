Aadhaar Card in DigiLocker: The Central government has launched a unique initiative called DigiLocker for individuals to secure their documents online. In 2015, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) under the Digital India Corporation (DIC) had launched this digital platform where people can keep a copy of their electronic documents like Aadhaar, PAN.Also Read - Link Aadhaar Card With PAN Card : You Will Not Be Able to Avail These Govt Services If PAN Becomes Inoperative - Full List Here

It must be noted that DigiLocker is a cloud-based platform for issuance, storage, sharing and verification of documents and certificates in digital form. DigiLocker has collaborated with Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to make it available automatically to its users online when they link their DigiLocker account with Aadhaar card. Also Read - New Income Tax Rules: 7 Major Changes To Kick In From Today. Details Here

DigiLocker was created with the objective of reducing the use of physical documents and further promoting the storage of electronic documents. The users must note that the documents stored on the DigiLocker are the same as the physical ones. Also Read - PAN-Aadhaar Linking: What Will Happen If You Miss The Deadline? 5 Key Things Taxpayers Must Know

The DigiLocker enables users to share their documents in an electronic form with any agency or institution, just like they store and share data on and from Google Cloud.

How to store Aadhaar with DigiLocker?