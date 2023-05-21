Home

Business

Here’s How You Can Exchange Rs 2,000 Notes In Bank: Step-By-Step Guide For Customers

Here’s How You Can Exchange Rs 2,000 Notes In Bank: Step-By-Step Guide For Customers

The RBI stated that people can approach their nearest bank branches and deposit and/or exchange their Rs 2000 banknotes.

RBI said that citizens will continue to be able to deposit Rs 2000 banknotes into their bank accounts and/or exchange them into banknotes of other denominations at any bank branch till September 30, 2023.

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that it will withdraw Rs 2000 banknotes from circulation but said that they will continue to remain as legal tender. Moreover, the RBI has advised banks to stop issuing Rs 2000 denomination banknotes with immediate effect. However, the RBI said that citizens will continue to be able to deposit Rs 2000 banknotes into their bank accounts and/or exchange them into banknotes of other denominations at any bank branch till September 30, 2023.

It should be noted that Rs 2000 notes were introduced in 2016 after the demonetization drive and people were asked to deposit or exchange these notes by 30 September, 2023. The RBI stated that people can approach their nearest bank branches and deposit and/or exchange their Rs 2000 banknotes.

You may like to read

“The facility for deposit into accounts and exchange for ₹2000 banknotes will be available at all banks until September 30, 2023. The facility for exchange will be available also at the 19 Regional Offices (ROs) of RBI having Issue Departments1 until September 30, 2023.” the RBI said in an official statement.

How To Exchange Rs 2000 Notes In Bank?

First, reach your bank from 23 May 2023 to deposit or exchange Rs 2000 notes. If you have account in that branch or bank, provide account details.

Then fill up ‘Request Slip’ for exchange to facilitate the exchange process of Rs 2000 notes. And after filling up identification details, then fill in the details of Rs 2000 note for exchange.

After this, submit the application form along with Rs 2000 notes to get them exchanged from the nearest bank.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.