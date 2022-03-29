New Delhi: Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said it will increase prices of its motorcycles and scooters by up to Rs 2,000 from April 5. The price revision has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of increasing commodity prices, the country’s largest two-wheeler maker said in a statement.Also Read - Snow+: Crayon Motors Launches Low-Speed E-scooter | Check Price, Features Here

The company will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its entire product range. The price revision will be up to Rs 2,000, and the exact quantum of increase will be subject to specific model and the market. Also Read - Ola Cars Plans to Hire 10,000 People, Expand to 100 Cities by Next Year. Deets Inside

Various companies, including Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, have already made the announcement to increase the product prices from the next month, owing to a rise in input costs. Also Read - KTM 125 Launched In India, Priced At Rs 1.50 Lakh: Check ALL Features Here