New Delhi: Amid rising coronavirus cases, India's leading two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has decided to proactively halt operations on a temporary basis at all of its manufacturing facilities across the country keeping with the commitment to safety and welfare of its people. Hero is the first company to shut all plants across the country, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there will not be a nationwide lockdown.

As a result, operations will temporarily be suspended at all of the company's plants and the 'Global Parts Center' in view of the ongoing escalation in the spread of Covid-19 across the country. The company said each plant and GPC will be shut down for four days in a staggered manner between April 22 and May 1, based on the local scenario.

"The company will utilise these shut-down days to carry out necessary maintenance work in the manufacturing plants," Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

“The shutdown will not impact the company’s ability to meet the demand, which has been impacted due to localized shut-downs in many states and production loss will be compensated during the remainder of the quarter. All plants will resume normal operations post this short shutdown period,” it added.

Hero MotoCorp has already asked all its corporate offices to continue Work from Home (WFH) mode, with very limited colleagues in offices on a rotation basis for the continuity of essential services.

Not just in India, Hero MotoCorp is one of the biggest two-wheeler manufacturers in the world. It has a total of six manufacturing plants with a total running capacity of 11.6 million units. The plants are located in Haridwar, Dharuhera, Gurgaon, Neemrana, Vadodara and Chittoor.