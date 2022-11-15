He’s Fired: Elon Musk Publicly Sacks App Developer After Twitter Spat

Elon Musk has now fired a member of Android app developer team via a tweet. This comes after Eric Frohnhoefer questioned Musk's assessment on the speed of the Twitter app

New Delhi: Days after laying off 50 per cent of employees and thousands of contractors, Twitter new boss Elon Musk has sacked a member of Android app developer team via tweet. The development comes hours after Eric Frohnhoefer questioned Musk’s assessment on the speed of the Twitter app. It all started on Sunday when Musk tweeted,”Btw, I’d like to apologize for Twitter being super slow in many countries. App is doing >1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render a home timeline!”

Responding to this, Eric wrote, “I’ve spent ~6 years working on Twitter for Android and I can say that this is wrong.” Later, Musk asked Frohnhoefer to correct him and questioned, “What is the right number?” and also asked, “Twitter is super slow on Android. What have you done to fix that?”

I have spent ~6yrs working on Twitter for Android and can say this is wrong. https://t.co/sh30ZxpD0N — Eric Frohnhoefer @ 🏡 (@EricFrohnhoefer) November 13, 2022

The war of words took an ugly turn when an unidentified user stated, “I have been a developer for 20 years. And I can tell you that as the domain expert here you should inform your boss privately. Trying to one-up him in public while he is trying to learn and be helpful makes you look like a spiteful self serving dev.”

To this, Eric replied by tweeting, “Maybe he should ask questions privately. Maybe using Slack or email.” Another user then interjected and tagged Musk in his tweet, suggesting, “With this kind of attitude, you probably don’t want this guy on your team.” Guess it is official now. pic.twitter.com/5SRwotyD8J — Eric Frohnhoefer @ 🏡 (@EricFrohnhoefer) November 14, 2022 Replying to the person, Musk said, “He’s fired.” His sacking was confirmed when Eric shared an image of his account locked on Twitter and wrote,”Guess it is official now.