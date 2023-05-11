Home

Higher EPS pension: EPFO Issues Clarification On Calculation On Missing Dues, Time Limit

Dues that are required to be transferred to the EPS account must be calculated month-wise in the following manner, as per the circular.

New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation on May 11 issued the circular clarifying how dues for past missing EPS contributions and accrued interest till date will be calculated.

Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) account, the past dues will be transferred to Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) account if there’s sufficient balance in the account. In case of a deficit, pensioner/employee will have to pay from their bank account.

This transfer/deposit from EPF to EPS account will happen once the joint application form for higher pension is accepted by the EPFO. Further, there will be interest clawback from the EPF account due to this transfer.

On 4 May 2023, the government had issued a notification enhancing the employer’s contribution to the EPS account from 8.33 per cent to 9.49 per cent on EPS contribution above Rs 15,000 per month (current wage ceiling) for those employees who are eligible to opt for a higher pension from EPS.

How EPFO Will Calculate Dues For Higher Pension

8.33 per centt of the employer’s share on higher actual pay (w.e.f. November 16, 1995, or the date the pay exceeds the wage ceiling, whichever is later)

1.16 per cent of employer share on higher pay above Rs 15,000 per month w.e.f., September 1, 2014, towards increased contribution.

All the deposit already deposited to the EPS account will be deducted from the sum of (a) and (b) mentioned above

The historical interest rate announced by EPFO will be taken to calculate the interest amount that must be taken back from the EPF account to recover the accrued interest on past missing EPS contributions.

What Happens Once Dues Are Calculated?

Once the total dues, which includes missing contribution and accrued interest, from the past missing EPS account is calculated, then the field office will inform the pensioner/employee about the dues and any amount that needs to be deposited a fresh or diverted from EPF account.

This information will be sent through the last/current employer to the pensioner/employee. The EPFO will inform them about the dues that have been received through the last/current employer.

The information will be further provided for the amount that has to be diverted from the EPF account to the EPS account. The written consent will be taken from the employee for such transfer to take place.

In case if the EPF account has an inadequate balance, then also the EPFO will inform the amount that can be diverted from the EPF account (if any) and the shortfall that needs to be deposited into the EPS account. Here also, written consent will be taken from the employee to divert money from EPF to EPS account.

The EPFO will provide a break-up of the total amount that is due towards the EPS account, an amount that will be diverted from the EPF account along with interest and the amount that must be deposited by the EPF account holder along with the interest.

