New Delhi: After days of remaining stable, the petrol and diesel prices registered an increase on Thursday, i.e., December 26. While there was a 5-6 paise hike in petrol prices, there was a 10-11 paise hike in diesel prices across the major cities of India on Thursday.

The petrol price in Delhi increased from Rs 74.63 per litre on Wednesday to to Rs 74.68 per litre on Thursday. Meanwhile, the diesel price in Delhi increased from Rs 66.99 per litre on Wednesday to Rs 67.09 per litre on Thursday.

Similarly, there was a rise in the fuel prices in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata as well. According to the latest data from the official website of Indian Oil Corporation, the petrol prices per litre in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata on Thursday were Rs 80.34, Rs 77.64 and Rs 77.34 respectively.

Diesel in Mumbai costs Rs 70.39 a litre, in Chennai Rs 70.93 a litre and in Kolkata Rs 69.50 a litre. Domestic petrol and diesel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies on a daily basis.

(With inputs from IANS)