Rules to Change From 1st September: Several new and revised rules affecting the day-to-day life of common man come into effect on the first day of each month. Since these changes directly affect your daily life, you must be aware of them in detail. Worry not, we are here to help.

Check these rules which will come into effect from Thursday, 1st September:

Hike in toll fees on Yamuna Expressway: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has approved toll fee hike on the stretch between Greater Noida and Agra, the busiest on the 165-km long expressway. The fee hike is different for different categories of vehicles.

Property purchase in Ghaziabad to become costlier: For the first time since 2016, circle rates have been increased in Ghaziabad of Uttar Pradesh. The circle rates in the city, adjacent to Delhi, have been hiked by up to 20%, thus making it costlier to buy any kind of property here.

PNB KYC updation: Those who have accounts with the Punjab National Bank (PNB) should update their Know Your Customer (KYC) credentials on or before August 31. If not completed, then PNB may restrict account operations of such customers. The guideline applies only to those account holders whose accounts became due for KYC updation on March 31.

Petrol, diesel and LPG prices: Petroleum companies review petrol, diesel and LPG prices on a daily basis. These may be hiked, cut or kept constant. In a kind of relief though, fuel prices across the country have been constant since May 21.