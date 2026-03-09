Home

Business

Is Modi government planning to hike petrol, diesel prices amid Middle East crisis? Heres what we know

Is Modi government planning to hike petrol, diesel prices amid Middle East crisis? Here’s what we know

Amid the speculations around whether the prices of petrol and diesel will increase in India, here's what we know.

Petrol, diesel prices

Petrol, diesel price update: As tensions continue to rise in West Asia amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel, global crude oil markets have reacted sharply. Due to massive production shock from oil producing countries like Qatar, Bahrain and UAE, international crude oil prices crossed the psychological mark of $100 per barrel on Monday, raising concerns about the impact on fuel prices in countries dependent on imports. Due to massive surge in global crude oil prices, there are speculations whether the prices of petrol and diesel will increase in India. Here’s what we know about whether the Modi government is thinking on the hiking the prices of petrol and diesel will increase in India.

Is Modi government planning to hike petrol, diesel prices?

However, despite the surge, the government has reiterated that there will be no increase in retail prices of petrol and diesel for now, aiming to protect consumers from the immediate impact of the global price spike.

As per multiple media reports quoting top sources, there are “no immediate” plans to raise prices of the two auto fuels. The reports quoted the officials as saying that India currently has about 25 days of stock of crude oil and petroleum products each, which is considered sufficient to manage the situation in the short term. Supplies are also available, including shipments of Russian crude at sea.

Why has Modi government invoked Essential Commodities Act in LPG production?

Meanwhile, the government has invoked emergency powers under the Essential Commodities Act to direct Indian refiners to maximise LPG production and ensure the entire supply is used only for domestic LPG consumers instead of petrochemical production.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“Of course, the cost is rising due to the war. PSU refiners have made profits in the last 2-3 years and can absorb some of the costs. They are also responsible corporate citizens, who absorbed higher crude prices in 2022 at the peak of the Russia-Ukraine war,” the Business line quoted a government source as saying.

Why government may not increase petrol, diesel prices for now?

“The OMCs have done well financially over the past few years and they are in a comfortable position to take some temporary pain to protect the Indian consumer from high energy prices…Is the price of petrol or diesel at the retail outlet going to rise in the foreseeable future? It is unlikely to happen,” a report by Indian Express quoted another senior government official as saying.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.