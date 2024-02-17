Home

Himachal Pradesh Budget: MSP For Milk Hiked, Daily Wages Of MGNREGA Workers Increased To Rs 300/Day; Key Announcements

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced hiking the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of cow milk and buffalo milk. The MSP on cow milk has been raised from Rs 38 to Rs 45 per litre and buffalo milk from Rs 38 to Rs 55 per litre.

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu arrives to attend the Budget session of Assembly, in Shimla, Friday, Fec. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday presented the state budget for 2024-25. To present his second budget, the chief minister arrived at the Vidhansabha in his old Alto car driving himself, a video of which was shared by news agency ANI. The chief minister holds the finance portfolio in the state. Presenting his Budget, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced hiking the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of cow milk and buffalo milk. The MSP on cow milk has been raised from Rs 38 to Rs 45 per litre and buffalo milk from Rs 38 to Rs 55 per litre, he said.

The CM also increased the daily wages of MGNREGA workers in the state from Rs 240 to 300 per day. He announced Rajiv Gandhi Prakriyat Kheti Yojna, under which 36,000 farmers — 10 farmers from every panchayat — will be trained in natural farming techniques. Sukhu further said universal cartons will be introduced for apple packaging and horticulture tourism will be encouraged. He reiterated the state government’s resolve to make Himachal Pradesh a green state by 2026.

He said the state government announced a special package of Rs 4,500 crore for disaster-affected people after last year’s monsoon, and added that the Centre had not given any special package.

Himachal Pradesh Budget 2024-25: Key announcements

Daily wages of MGNREGA workers in Himachal increased Rs 60 from Rs 240 to 300 per day Vehicle scrapping centres to be established in Himachal Pradesh: Sukhu while presenting state Budget 2024-25 As many as 327 old diesel buses to be replaced by electrical vehicles in 2024-25 in Himachal Pradesh Himachal to construct 860 km of new roads in 2024-25, new startup policy to come up First modernised de-addiction and rehabilitation centre to come up at Kandaghat in Solan district CM Sukhu allocates Rs 582 crore for the agriculture sector and Rs 300 crore for the horticulture sector 6,000 nursery teachers to be appointed in state, monthly review MSP for cow milk to be hiked from Rs 38 to Rs 45 and buffalo milk from Rs 38 to Rs 55 per litre from April 1 Himachal CM announces Rajiv Gandhi Prakriyat Kheti Yojana under which 36,000 farmers will be trained in natural farming techniques Himachal Pradesh transformation cell to be established, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu says while presenting state Budget Himachal govt announced special package of Rs 4,500 crore for people affected by monsoon last year; no package given by Centre CM announces to increase the honorarium of panchayati raj and urban local bodies. Zilap Parishad chairman will get Rs 24000 per month while vice-chairman will get Rs 18000 and Zila Parishad member will get Rs 7800. Panchayat Samiti chairman will get Rs 11500, vice-chairman Rs 8400 and member Rs 7200. Panchayat Pradhan will get Rs 7200, up-pradhan Rs 4800 and member Rs 750. Municipal Corporation Mayor Rs 24000, Deputy Mayor Rs 18000 and Councillor Rs 8300. Municipal Council president Rs 10000, vice-president Rs 8400 and Councillor Rs 4200. Pradhan Municipal Committee Rs 8400, up-pradhan Rs 6600 and member Rs 4200. A 3.2 km length ropeway will be constructed at Bijli Mahadev in Kullu. The government will conduct a survey to convert Kalka-Shimla and Jogindernagar railway line into broad gauge.

