Vande Bharat Train Latest News Today: In what comes as a piece of good news for the people of Himachal Pradesh, the state will on Thursday get fourth Vande Bharat Express train Una district. The train will be unveiled by PM Modi.

As per updates from the Railways, the Vande Bharat Express train will run between Delhi to Amb Andaura Railway station in Una.

Train timing, and other details

The train will run six days a week except on Wednesdays, with stops at Ambala, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib, and Una. The move from the Central government comes as Himachal Pradesh is going to polls later this year.

PM Modi had last month flagged off the third Vande Bharat Express in another poll-bound state Gujarat. This train runs from Gandhinagar to Mumbai.

PM Modi had in 2019 first unveiled the Vande Bharat Express. The launch of the express train came months after ICF launched made-in-India coaches. These Vande Bharat Express trains contain a self-propelled engine that can save diesel and reduce electricity usage by 30%.

Also known as Train 18, the Vande Bharat Express is an Indian semi-high-speed, intercity, EMU train which is operated by the Indian Railways only on two prominent routes as of March 2022. The train runs from New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and the other from New Delhi to Varanasi.

As part of the Make in India initiative, the Vande Bharat Express train is completely manufactured in India and is a self-propelled engine train and does not have a separate engine.

As part of the features, the Vande Bharat Express has automatic doors and air-conditioned chair car coaches and a revolving chair that can rotate up to 180 degrees.