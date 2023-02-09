Home

Hindalco Q3 Results: Net Profit Drops 63% YoY, Revenue Up By 6% – KEY POINTS

The company's revenue from operations increased by 6 per cent to Rs 53,151 crore in Q3 FY23, as against Rs 50,272 crore in the same quarter of last year (Q3 FY22). Higher volumes and steady operational performance across India operations took the revenue up.

Mumbai: The consolidated profit of Aditya Birla Group’s metal flagship Hindalco Industries has more than halved to Rs 1,362 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3 FY 23). The consolidated revenue during the same period a year ago was Rs 3,675 crore.

“We are seeing core industries worldwide being buffeted by macro-economic and inflationary cost pressures, yet we delivered a strong operational performance with higher volumes across India business segments,” said Hindalco Managing Director, Satish Pai.

HINDALCO INDUSTRIES Q3 FY23 RESULTS: KEY POINTS

Weak operational performance has been cited as the reason for the sharp drop in the bottomline. The aluminium manufacturing company reported a 48 per cent drop in operating profit at Rs 3,930 crore, Hindalco said in a regulatory filing.

Hindalco Industries’ upstream aluminium business reported an operating profit of Rs 1,591 crore, with a margin of 19.8 per cent. The downstream aluminium business reported a 24 per cent year on year (YoY) growth in operating profit to Rs 157 crore, while the operating profit per tonne improved 7 per cent to $210 year on year.

The company’s copper business reported a 40 per cent year on year growth in quarterly operating profit at Rs 546 crore. The sale of copper rods hit an all-time high during Q3 FY23.

“Though the India Aluminium upstream business EBITDA came under pressure from the surge in input costs and lower realisations, this was partially offset by higher volumes. The India Aluminium downstream business segment delivered a higher EBITDA YoY, due to higher volumes and better pricing. The Copper business registered a 40% growth in EBITDA driven by higher volumes and better realisations, supported by a robust domestic demand,” Pai said.

