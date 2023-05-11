Home

Hindenburg Research-Hit Adani Group Eyes Fresh Fundraising Plans After Scrapped FPO

Hindenburg Research-Hit Adani Group Eyes Fresh Fundraising Plans After Scrapped FPO (Image: ANI)

Mumbai: Just a few months after it pulled a Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offering (FPO) in the wake of a short seller attack, Adani Enterprises (AEL) is planning to raise an unspecified amount through the issuance of equity or other eligible securities, the company informed the stock exchanges late on Wednesday evening.

“…a meeting of the board of directors of Adani Enterprises Ltd will be held on Saturday, 13 May 2023 at Ahmedabad, inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal of raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares or any other eligible securities (“Securities”) through permissible modes, including but not limited to a private placement, a qualified institutions placement, preferential issue, or any other method or combination of methods as may be permitted under applicable laws…,” AEL informed the bourses.

On 24 January 2023, New York-based short seller Hindenburg Research had published a report accusing the Adani Group of illegal parking of money in offshore accounts, stock manipulation, and raised concerns about the group’s debt levels.

Adani Group has denied the allegations that came out in public domain just three days before the FPO opening.

Among others, Adani Enterprises’ FPO objective was to fund the capex of green hydrogen projects and repay debt. However, the group was hobbled after the Hindenburg allegations, with share prices plunging across the group.

The allegations are being examined by the markets regulator The Securities and Exchanges Board of India, and monitored by the Supreme Court. The fortunes of the group improved after US-based boutique investment firm GQG Partners, founded by Rajiv Jain, picked up a $1.87 billion stake in AEL, Adani Ports, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission from an Adani family trust early in March.

