Home

Business

Hinduja Group Chairman SP Hinduja Passes Away At 87

Hinduja Group Chairman SP Hinduja Passes Away At 87

SP Hinduja, the chairperson of Hinduja Group dies in London. He was the eldest of the four Hinduja brothers.

Hinduja Group Chairman SP Hinduja Passes Away At 87 (Image: Wikibio)

New Delhi: SP Hinduja, the chairperson of Hinduja Group dies in London. He was the eldest of the four Hinduja brothers. As per a family spokesperson, SP Hinduja was unwell for some time.

Read the statement issued by the family below:

You may like to read

“Gopichand, Prakash, Ashok and the whole Hinduja family with a heavy heart regret to announce the passing away of our family patriarch, and Chairman of the Hinduja Group, Mr S P Hinduja today.”

“He [SP Hinduja] was a visionary and mentor to the family bestowing the founding principles and values of our late father, PD Hinduja. He played a very important role alongside his brothers in building a strong relationship between his host country, the UK and his home country, India,” the family said.

“A titan amongst his peers, S P Hinduja truly lived and embodied the Hinduja Group’s founding principles and values. A deeply spiritual and philanthropic person, he was courageous in action and generous at heart.

His loss has left a huge void as the brothers have always been four bodies and one soul.

The Hinduja Family is in grief and sorrow at his demise. Our prayers to the Almighty to grant his soul eternal place at His Lotus Feet.

Om Shanti, Om Shanti, Om Shanti.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.