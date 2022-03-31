New Delhi: Considering measures to offset the impact of unprecedented inflation, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has increased the prices of cleaning and personal care products such as Surf Excel Matic, Comfort fabric conditioner, Dove body wash, apart from Lifebuoy, Lux Soap and Pears soaps Price . Giving further details to CNBC-TV18, the company said it is witnessing significant inflationary pressures and is confident in navigating the inflationary environment.Also Read - 10.3 Per Cent To 8.5 Per Cent: Fitch Downgrades India's GDP Growth Forecast For 2022-23

Amarjeet Maurya, AVP, mid-caps, Angel One Limited, told CNBC-TV18 that the HUL is taking price hikes in the home products segment due to the increase in costs such as raw material prices, freight costs and packaging costs due to the Ukraine crisis, and the global supply chain.

He said this is a positive development for the company and it will keep the operating margin stable.

Prior to this price hike, Hindustan Unilever had two weeks ago hiked the prices of soaps, detergents, and dish washing products by 3-10 per cent for its Surf Excel Easy Wash detergent, Surf Excel Quick Wash, Vim bar and liquid as well as Lux and Rexona soaps and Ponds Talcum powder.

The HUL had earlier this month also increased the prices of Bru coffee powder by 3 to 7 per cent. As per the updates from the company, Bru gold coffee jars became costlier by 3-4 percent and Bru instant coffee pouches by 3 to 6.66 per cent. On the other side, the price of Taj Mahal tea has also been increased from 3.7 to 5.8 per cent.

In the meantime, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has significantly affected the supplies of sunflower oil, palm oil and soybean oil supplies, which led to the rise in their prices. Most of the soap-making companies such as HUL use palm oil as a crucial ingredient for non-food consumer products such as soaps and shampoos.

Check how much you will pay now for Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) Products :