Hiring Blues: 5 Reasons Why Tech Companies Are Going For Mass Layoffs

Several tech companies are opting for mass layoffs this winter due to uncertainties in the market and challenging global macroeconomic conditions.

Tech Layoffs: Winter layoffs are now becoming the talk of the town as several tech companies have opted for mass layoffs in a short span of time. What used to be a dream job for many is soon turning out to be a nightmare as the vulnerability surrounding tech companies has employees stressed about their future. From Meta to Amazon, layoffs are happening at an alarming rate. The latest to join the club is Amazon as this tech giant decided to fire 10,000 employees last week. Amazon’s layoffs come after other major tech companies, such as Meta, Twitter, Snap, and Microsoft, have already enforced job cuts.

The question here is why suddenly these big tech companies are opting for mass layoffs.

These layoffs can be attributed to these 5 factors:

Pandemic Boom: During the pandemic, there was a surge in demand as people were in lockdown and they were spending a lot of time on the internet. The overall consumption saw an upsurge following which the companies went to increase their output to meet the market requirements. Over Hiring During Pandemic: In order to meet the demands, many tech companies went on a hiring spree anticipating the boom to continue even after the pandemic. However, as the curbs were eased and people started stepping out of their homes, consumption fell, resulting in heavy losses to these big tech companies. Some of these resources were hired at a higher cost because of the sudden upsurge in demand. Fear Of Recession: As the demand is coming back to pre-Covid levels and seeing the debt bubble almost about to burst and fearing recession, these companies are cutting down their costs by closing down low-performing projects and laying off the excess and high-cost resources they hired to accelerate growth. Russia-Ukraine War: The war has also contributed to these layoffs as it has made the market more volatile. Inflation: Rising inflation has also impacted several world economies severely leading to a crisis in the job market as well. The world is currently hitting a reset button to overcome all these ups and downs.