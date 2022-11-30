Amid Layoffs, Samsung Makes BIG Announcement on Hiring Engineers. Deets Here

New Delhi: Amid ongoing layoffs at big tech companies, Samsung on Wednesday announced that it will hire around 1,000 engineers for its research and development institutes across India. The engineers will be hired from IITs and top engineering institutes and will be asked to join Samsung R&D Institute-Bangalore (SRI-B), Samsung R&D Institute-Noida, Samsung R&D Institute-Delhi and Samsung Semiconductor India Research in Bengaluru next year.

“Samsung’s R&D centres aim to hire new talent from India’s top engineering institutes who will work on breakthrough innovations, technologies, products and designs, including India-centric innovations, that enrich people’s lives. This will further our vision of Powering Digital India,” said Sameer Wadhawan, Head, Human Resources, Samsung India.

Samsung will recruit engineers from multiple streams such as computer science and allied branches. information technology, electronics, instrumentation, embedded systems and communication networks.

In addition, the company will also hire from streams such as mathematics and computing and software engineering. This hiring season, Samsung R&D centres will hire around 200 engineers from top IITs. They have also offered over 400 pre-placement offers to students at the IITs and other top institutions. The new hires will work on new-age technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, image processing, internet of things (IoT), connectivity, cloud, big data, business intelligence, predictive analysis, system-on-a-chip (SoC) and storage solutions, among others. (With inputs from agencies)