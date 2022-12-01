H&M To Layoff 1,500 Employees Globally. Check Full Details Here

Swedish fashion giant H&M has reportedly decided to layoff 1,500 employees globally as part of cross cutting measures.

H&M announced mass layoffs as the company said the staff reduction is estimated to provide annual savings of about 2 billion kronor.

H&M layoffs: Joining the list of companies in mass layoffs, Swedish fashion giant H&M has decided to sack 1,500 employees globally as part of cross cutting measures. “The cost and efficiency programme that we have initiated involves reviewing our organisation and we are very mindful of the fact that colleagues will be affected by this,” H&M CEO Helena Helmersson was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

The Sweden-based company said a restructuring charge of 800 million kronor ($76 million) will be booked in the last three months of the year. The staff reduction is estimated to provide annual savings of about 2 billion kronor ($190 million).

H&M was founded in Sweden in 1947. Besides the clothing retailer, the group includes brands like COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday, & Other Stories, H&M Home, ARKET and Afound. It counts about 4,664 stores in 77 markets and has 57 online markets.