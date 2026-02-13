Home

Share Market News: This company witnesses massive gain; profit increases by 213 percent in the December quarter, check price here

New Delhi: HMA Agro Industries Ltd., a meat and agricultural product exporter, released its December quarter results on Thursday, putting its stock on investors’ radar today. The company has a market cap of ₹1,413.67 crore. Releasing its results for the quarter ended December 2025 (Q3FY26), the company said that during this period, the consolidated net profit of the company stood at ₹66.5 crore, which is 213% higher than ₹21.2 crore in the same quarter last year.

However, profit declined 26% on a quarterly basis (QoQ) as it stood at ₹89.8 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY26).

At the same time, revenue from operations increased by 41.5% year-on-year to ₹2,059.4 crore, compared to ₹1,455 crore in the same quarter last year.

However, revenue declined marginally by 4.4% on a QoQ basis as it stood at ₹2,155.3 crore in Q2FY26.

The company’s stock was trading 5.93% or Rs 1.78 lower at Rs 28.23 on the BSE as of last seen and on the NSE, the stock was trading 6.71% or Rs 2.02 lower at Rs 28.10.

HMA Agro Industries is a well-known meat and agricultural product exporting company in India, started in 2008. The company sells its products under brand names such as ‘Black Gold’, ‘Kamil’, ‘Fresh Gold’ and ‘Green Gold’.

The company has state-of-the-art processing plants in several states, including Punjab, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and exports to several countries, like the Middle East, Malaysia, Egypt, etc.

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled over 1 per cent in early trade on Friday, led by steep losses in IT stocks amid weak global cues and persistent concerns over artificial intelligence-led disruptions, which weighed on investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 883.4 points, or 1.05 per cent, to 82,791.52 in early deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 262.60 points, or 1.02 per cent, to 25,544.60. Technology stocks extend the brunt of the selling pressure from the previous session.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.