By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
HMA Agro Signs MoU with Maharashtra Food Processing and Cold Storage | Check Share Movement Here
The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 492.71 points to 72,213.89 in early deals. The Nifty climbed 141.95 points to 21,789.15.
New Delhi: HMA Agro Industries Limited, which handles food and agro products, has entered into an agreement with Maharashtra Food Processing & Cold Storage (hereinafter referred to as “MFC”). Amid a rally in benchmark equity indices, a weakness of 1.09 per cent was recorded in the shares of HMA Agro Industries Limited and they were trading at the level of Rs 72.5.
Trending Now
Shares of HMA Agro Industries, with a market cap of around Rs 3,640 crore, have a 52-week high of Rs 84 and a 52-week low of Rs 56.50.
You may like to read
The shares of HMA Agro have been trading in the red for the last few days and have fallen around five per cent in 5 days.
However, in the last one month, HMA Agro shares have given a return of 6 per cent to the investors from the level of Rs 68, whereas, in the last 6 months, the shares of HMA Agro have given a return of 25 per cent to the investors from the level of Rs 58.26.
Meanwhile, Benchmark equity indices surged in early trade on Friday, driven by a rally in IT stocks and a firm trend in Asian markets.
The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 492.71 points to 72,213.89 in early deals. The Nifty climbed 141.95 points to 21,789.15.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.