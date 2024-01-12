Home

Business

HMA Agro Signs MoU with Maharashtra Food Processing and Cold Storage | Check Share Movement Here

HMA Agro Signs MoU with Maharashtra Food Processing and Cold Storage | Check Share Movement Here

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 492.71 points to 72,213.89 in early deals. The Nifty climbed 141.95 points to 21,789.15.

Gurugram: A farmer inspects his wheat crop, affected due to rains and strong winds, at a village on the outskirts of Gurugram, Monday, March 20, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_20_2023_000138B)

New Delhi: HMA Agro Industries Limited, which handles food and agro products, has entered into an agreement with Maharashtra Food Processing & Cold Storage (hereinafter referred to as “MFC”). Amid a rally in benchmark equity indices, a weakness of 1.09 per cent was recorded in the shares of HMA Agro Industries Limited and they were trading at the level of Rs 72.5.

Trending Now

Shares of HMA Agro Industries, with a market cap of around Rs 3,640 crore, have a 52-week high of Rs 84 and a 52-week low of Rs 56.50.

You may like to read

The shares of HMA Agro have been trading in the red for the last few days and have fallen around five per cent in 5 days.

However, in the last one month, HMA Agro shares have given a return of 6 per cent to the investors from the level of Rs 68, whereas, in the last 6 months, the shares of HMA Agro have given a return of 25 per cent to the investors from the level of Rs 58.26.

Meanwhile, Benchmark equity indices surged in early trade on Friday, driven by a rally in IT stocks and a firm trend in Asian markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 492.71 points to 72,213.89 in early deals. The Nifty climbed 141.95 points to 21,789.15.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.