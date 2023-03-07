Home

Business

Holi 2023: Will The Stock Market Be Open For Trading Today and Tomorrow?

Holi 2023: Will The Stock Market Be Open For Trading Today and Tomorrow?

The list of stock market holidays on the BSE website says there will be no action in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment today

Holi 2023: Will The Stock Market Be Open For Trading Today and Tomorrow?

New Delhi: The Indian stock market will be closed for trading for the entire day on 7 March 2023 i.e. today, on the occasion of Holi 2023. Trading will resume in the normal trading hours from tomorrow. Trading on both Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed for the entire session on Tuesday, as per the BSE and NSE websites.

Ram Navami, to be celebrated on 30 March 2023, will be the next day when no trading activity will take place in the Indian exchanges. There are only two stock market holidays in the month of March this year — 7 March 2023 for Holi celebration and 30 March 2023 for Ram Navami celebration.

You may like to read

The list of stock market holidays on the BSE website says there will be no action in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment today. The list also mentions that trading in Currency Derivatives Segment and Interest Rate Derivatives segment will also remain suspended today i.e. on 7 March 2023 for the celebration of Holi 2023.

Meanwhile, in Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment, trading will remain closed in morning session i.e. from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM whereas it will remain open in evening session. Instead of opening at 9:00 AM, trading in Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment will open today at 5:00 PM.

Stock market holidays in India

The holiday today, on the occasion of Holi, is the second holiday for the Indian stock markets in 2023. No trading activity happened on the exchanges on 26 January 2023 on the occasion of Republic Day. In February 2023, there was no stock market holiday. In April 2023, there will be three stock market holidays — 4 April 2023, 7 April 2023 and 14 April 2023 on the occasions of Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday and Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti on respective dates.

There are 15 stock market holidays in 2023 in total with the maximum number of holidays falling in the month of April 2023. Trading at BSE and NSE will open tomorrow as per the regular schedule and timings.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.