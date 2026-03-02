Home

Holi gift for employees of this state as govt announces DA hike for govt employees; check details here

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced that the arrears from July 2025 to March 2026 will be paid in 6 equal instalments.

DA Hike Update

Madhya Pradesh DA hike update: In a matter of good news for the government employees of Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced a 3 per cent increase in dearness allowance (DA) for the state government employees. Taking the DA total to 58 per cent, Chief Minister Yadav made this crucial announcement on the occasion of Holi, extending greetings to approximately 7 lakh state government employees working across several departments.​ Here are all the details you need to know about the dearness allowance (DA) hike.

How much DA hike can MP government employees expect?

Chief Minister Yadav said, “All state government employees will receive 58 per cent dearness allowance in their salary starting April (paid in May) 2026, at par with the government of India. The arrears amount from July 2025 to March 2026 will be paid in 6 equal instalments starting from May 2026.”​

As per a report by IANS news agency, the Chief Minister’s statement also clarified that Pensioners will receive 58 per cent dearness allowance on their pension from January to February 2026.

“Our government is working for the welfare of all sections,” it added.​

How much will be the arrears of MP gov pay?

All government employees will receive 58 per cent dearness allowance on their salaries, effective April (paid in May) 2026, at par with the Government of India. Also, the arrears from July 2025 to March 2026 will be paid in 6 equal instalments, starting in May 2026.​

“Today, during the day, under the Kisan Kalyan Varsh, several important decisions were taken in the cabinet meeting in Barwani. In the evening, a decision has been taken for the welfare of all employee brothers and pensioners,” Yadav said.​

Government working for the welfare of all sections of society

“Our government is working for the welfare of all sections of society. Today, during a cabinet meeting in Barwani under Farmer Welfare Year, several important decisions were taken. In the evening, same were taken for welfare of all employees and pensioners,” he said while wishing all a happy Holi.

During the first agriculture cabinet meeting held in Barwani, the Chief Minister stressed that the Barwani-Nimar tribal region was once drought-prone and had experienced migration before the implementation of the Narmada water supply and irrigation projects, but that the situation has now changed.​

Highlighting better farming experiments being carried out in the Narmada Valley region, the Chief Minister said that the availability of irrigation has even led to a drop of 2-3 degrees Celsius in general temperatures.

(With inputs from agencies)

