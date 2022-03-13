Bank Holiday 2022: Banks to remain closed for fours in a row in some parts of the country. In this article, we have listed the days on which the banks will remain closed so that those who are planning to visit banks next week can schedule accordingly. It is important to note that the bank holidays vary from one state to another. The Reserve Bank of India usually notifies holidays under three broad brackets — the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. All banks including the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks across the country will remain closed on these notified holidays.Also Read - RBI Lifts Restrictions on HDFC Bank's 'Digital 2.0' Plan. Details Here

Banks in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand will remain closed in the account of Holika festival on March 17. Holi will be celebrated on March 18 across the country.

Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Srinagar on Friday, March 18 next week.

List of Bank Holidays in the Third Week of March

March 17, 2022, Thursday Holika Dahan: Banks will be shut in Dehradun, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ranchi to celebrate

March 18, 2022, Friday HOLI: Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar

March 19, 2022, Saturday: Banks will be shut in Bhubaneswar, Imphal, Patna due to Holi/Yaosang

March 20, 2022, Sunday: Bank Holiday

Every year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases a list of holidays for the public and private sector banks. All the public and private sector lenders remain closed Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas Day (December 25). Banks usually remain shut on festivals including Diwali, Christmas, Eid, Guru Nanak Jayanthi, Good Friday.