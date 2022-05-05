New Delhi: Owing to rising inflation in India, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a repo rate hike by 40 basis points to 4.4 per cent on Wednesday. The announcement was made by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at 2 PM and by 3 PM, the share markets had fallen over 1,000 points. Along with the repo rate, the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) was also hiked by 50 basis points to 4.5 per cent.Also Read - Explained | 5 Ways In Which Repo Rate, CRR Hike By RBI Will Impact You

But that's not all. According to reports, the RBI is likely to raise the repo rate further in the coming months. A report by Indian Express states that there may be chances that the RBI hikes the rates by 150-200 basis points this year alone. This would put huge pressure on the pockets of the households that have taken home loans. The EMIs are expected to go significantly higher.

The immediate impact of the repo rate hike by the RBI Governor will be a rise in interest rates charged by the banks. If the home loan rates go up from 7 per cent to 9 per cent (a hike of 200 basis points), the EMI on a loan of Rs 50 lakh for 15 years will rise by Rs 5,772 per month. With incomes declining due to Covid-19, this will put a big dent in the savings of the households.

5 Things You Can Do To Save Your Hard Earned Money