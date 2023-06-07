Taking Home Loan? Here Are Some Ways To Reduce EMI Burden

Home

New Delhi: A home of one’s own is a major goal for most people in India. However, factors such as skyrocketing real estate prices, inflation, unforeseen expenses, or high-interest rates can make the burden of a home loan seem overwhelming. You can follow some easy steps such as higher down payment, change in loan tenure, refinancing or prepaying the loan one can reduce the home loan burden significantly and become debt-free sooner.

Even though you might be tempted to pay the minimum down payment required to purchase a home, a higher down payment can significantly lower the loan burden. A larger down payment means one can reduce the principal amount of the loan, which will lower the monthly EMIs and the interest paid over the life of the loan. Additionally, a higher down payment can help negotiate a lower interest rate with the lender.

Home Loan EMI Calculator: Change Loan Tenure

While a longer loan tenure may seem like an attractive option if one wishes to lower their monthly EMIs, but it will ultimately result in paying more interest over the life of the loan. On the other hand, opting for a shorter loan tenure will increase monthly EMIs, but it will reduce the overall interest paid over the life of the loan. Opting for a shorter loan tenure makes more sense as it can help the borrower become debt-free sooner.

Home Loan Interest Rate: Refinance the Loan

The transfer of home loan from one lender to another lender offering lower interest rates and better terms and conditions is called refinancing of the loan. In this process, the borrower can reduce the interest paid over the life of the loan and lower their monthly EMIs.

Home Loan Eligibility Calculator: Avail Government Schemes

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is one scheme offered by government of India which offers interest subsidies for first-time homebuyers. Additionally, the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) under this Yojana provides low home loan interest rates for up to Rs 6 lakh for lower income group and Economically Weaker section. And those in Middle Income Group can get subsidy in interest rates under this scheme.

