Home Loan Interest | New Delhi: Home loans have been an area of deep interest for people in India. It allows you to buy a home of your choice and also helps you save the taxes. Various banks in India offer home loans at different interest rates in India.
Currently, according to bankbazaar.com, the Bank of Maharashtra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of Baroda and Bank of India offer the cheapest home loans. The complete list can be checked here.
Home Loan Interest: Complete List Of Interest Rates In All Banks in India
(The rates have been taken from bankbazaar.com)
|Banks
|Starting Interest Rate (per annum)
|Processing Fee
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|6.55 per cent
|0.5 per cent
|Citibank
|6.75 per cent
|Rs 10,000
|Union Bank of India
|6.60 per cent
|–
|Bank of Baroda
|6.50 per cent
|Rs 8,500-Rs 25,000
|Bank of India
|6.50 per cent
|–
|State Bank of India
|6.75 per cent
|0-0.35 per cent
|Central Bank of India
|6.85 per cent
|Rs 20,000
|HDFC Bank
|6.70 per cent
|Rs 3,000- Rs 5,000 (+ Taxes)
|LIC
|6.90 per cent
|Rs 10,000-Rs 15,000
|Axis Bank
|6.90 per cent
|Rs 10,000
|Canara Bank
|6.90 per cent
|Rs 1,500-Rs 10,000
|Bandhan Bank
|6.40 per cent- 13.50 per cent
|1 per cent
|Yes Bank
|8.95 per cent
|1 per cent
|PNB Housing Finance
|6.75 per cent
|0.25-0.50 per cent
|Standard Chartered Bank
|7.99 per cent
|1 per cent
|HSBC Bank
|6.45 per cent
|1 per cent
|IDBI Bank
|6.75 per cent
|0.50 per cent
|Punjab National Bank
|6.50 per cent
|0.35 per cent
|Punjab and Sindh Bank
|6.85 per cent
|–
|Indian Overseas Bank
|7.05 per cent
|0.50 per cent
|IDFC First Bank
|6.50 per cent
|Rs 5,000