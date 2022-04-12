Home Loan Interest | New Delhi: Home loans have been an area of deep interest for people in India. It allows you to buy a home of your choice and also helps you save the taxes. Various banks in India offer home loans at different interest rates in India.Also Read - EPFO Latest Update | Rules Around TDS On Interest Changed. Check Complete Details Here

Currently, according to bankbazaar.com, the Bank of Maharashtra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of Baroda and Bank of India offer the cheapest home loans. The complete list can be checked here.

Home Loan Interest: Complete List Of Interest Rates In All Banks in India

(The rates have been taken from bankbazaar.com)

BanksStarting Interest Rate (per annum)Processing Fee
Kotak Mahindra Bank6.55 per cent0.5 per cent
Citibank6.75 per centRs 10,000
Union Bank of India6.60 per cent
Bank of Baroda6.50 per centRs 8,500-Rs 25,000
Bank of India6.50 per cent
State Bank of India6.75 per cent0-0.35 per cent
Central Bank of India6.85 per centRs 20,000
HDFC Bank6.70 per centRs 3,000- Rs 5,000 (+ Taxes)
LIC6.90 per centRs 10,000-Rs 15,000
Axis Bank6.90 per centRs 10,000
Canara Bank6.90 per centRs 1,500-Rs 10,000
Bandhan Bank6.40 per cent- 13.50 per cent1 per cent
Yes Bank8.95 per cent1 per cent
PNB Housing Finance6.75 per cent0.25-0.50 per cent
Standard Chartered Bank7.99 per cent1 per cent
HSBC Bank6.45 per cent1 per cent
IDBI Bank6.75 per cent0.50 per cent
Punjab National Bank6.50 per cent0.35 per cent
Punjab and Sindh Bank6.85 per cent
Indian Overseas Bank7.05 per cent0.50 per cent
IDFC First Bank6.50 per centRs 5,000