Home

Business

HDFC, Bank Of Maharashtra: List of Banks That Offer Home Loans At Low Interest Rates

HDFC, Bank Of Maharashtra: List of Banks That Offer Home Loans At Low Interest Rates

Home Loan Interest Rate Latest Update: If you are planning to buy a house and want to take a home loan, it is important to check the interest rates of various banks.

While planning to take home loans, your income and ability to repay the loan will be the major criteria for determining your eligibility for the purpose.

Home Loan Interest Rate Latest News: Owning a house is everyone’s dream and it comes with a lot of emotional and financial decisions. People need to invest in it correctly as it gives a sense of security to their lives. If you are also planning to buy a house and want to take a home loan, it is important to check the interest rates of various banks.

Trending Now

It will be wise to choose a bank that offers home loans at low interest rate. Here, take a look at the banks that provide home loans at low-interest rates:

You may like to read

HDFC Bank:

For home buyers, HDFC Bank normally offers home loans at the cheapest rate. The interest rate at HDFC Bank begins from just 8.45% and goes up to 9.85%.

IndusInd Bank:

IndusInd Bank’s interest rate on home loans ranges from 8.5% to 9.7%. this bank allows repayment of loans up to 30 years.

Indian Bank:

If you are looking for home loans, check that Indian Bank’s interest rate on home loans ranges from 8.50% to 9.9%.

Punjab National Bank:

Punjab National Bank is another lender that offers home loans at an interest rate of 8.6% and the maximum rate is 9.45%. You can avail a minimum of Rs 10 lakh as a loan with a maximum cap of Rs 50 lakh.

Bank of Maharashtra:

Bank of Maharashtra offers home loans at an interest rate ranging from 8.6% to 10.3%.

Replaying Home Loans

While planning to take home loans, your income and ability to repay the loan will be the major criteria for determining your eligibility for the purpose. Moreover, the home loan also depends on your credit score, amount, tenure of the loan and interest type.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES